First Ashes Test: Smith shines as Australia end day four in dominant position

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Steve Smith scored his second century in the opening Test match of the ongoing Ashes on Sunday to put Australia in a dominant position after the conclusion of day four at Edgbaston.

Australia declared their innings at 487/7, setting England a target of 398 runs for the win.

England came out to bat for just seven overs and they were able to see off the day without losing any wicket. The Three Lions ended day four at 13/0.

Resuming day four at 124/3, Smith and Travis Head played cautiously to see-off the opening spells by English bowlers. The duo added 81 more runs on day four to take their partnership up to 130 runs, which saw both batsmen bringing up their half-centuries.

Head (51) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Ben Stokes. Matthew Wade next came out to bat, and he played second fiddle to Smith. The right-handed Smith brought up his second century in the Test match, and as a result, he became the fifth Aussie to score two centuries in the same Ashes Test match.

With this century, Smith became the second-fastest batsman to score 25 Test centuries, overhauling Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Smith and Wade put up a stand of 126 runs, and their partnership was finally broken by Chris Woakes as he dismissed Smith (142) to reduce Australia to 331/5.

Wade also went on to score a century consolidating Australia's position in the match. The left-handed Wade (107) was sent back to the pavilion by Stokes. Skipper Tim Paine also played a useful knock of 34 runs.

James Pattinson towards the end, played an unbeaten knock of 47 runs to increase Australia's command in the match. (ANI)

