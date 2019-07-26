First-class cricket is coming to East Delhi, says Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Upgradation of facilities for first-class cricket has begun at Yamuna Vihar Sports Complex in the capital, said East Delhi MP and former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Friday.

Gambhir in a tweet shared the video of work under construction, saying cricket is coming to East Delhi.

He conveyed thanks to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor for helping bring cricket to the people.

"Cricket is coming to East Delhi! I'm excited to inform you all that the upgradation of facilities at Yamuna Vihar Sports Complex has begun. First-class cricket is coming soon. I want to thank Mr Baijal @LtGovDelhi, @official_dda VC Mr Kapoor for helping bring cricket to the people," Gambhir tweeted.



(ANI)

