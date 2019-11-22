First four days of pink ball test sold out: Sunil Gavaskar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar is elated over the people's response to the historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh scheduled later in the day at the Eden Gardens here.

"All I am hoping is that it will be an exciting game. We have the first four days sold out so that's an encouraging start indeed for the pink ball experiment in India," Gavaskar told ANI.

Today's match is going to be the first under lights Test with a pink-ball in India. When India and Bangladesh step on the field, they will join the list of day-night Test-playing nations.

India won the first Test in Indore against Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs after clinching the T20I series.

Squads of both India and Bangladesh for the two-match Test series are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadat Hossain.

The toss for today's match is scheduled at 12.30 pm and play will start at 1:00 pm. The lunch break lasting 40 minutes will be between 3 pm and 3.40 pm, and the tea break, spanning 20 minutes, is from 5.40 pm to 6 pm. (ANI)

