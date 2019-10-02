First Test: Day one called off due to rain, India to resume from 202/0 against South Africa

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The opening day of the first Test match between India and South Africa was called off due to persistent rain after tea here on Wednesday.

Before the downpour, India displayed scintillating performance in the match after opting to bat first.

Rohit Sharma smashed his first century as an opening batsman in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batsman now has four centuries in the format.

Sharma's opening partner Mayank Aggarwal also performed brilliantly as he completed his half-century.

Both Sharma and Aggarwal are unbeaten on 115 and 84 runs respectively.

The hosts did not lose any wicket and will resume from 202 runs on Thursday. (ANI)

