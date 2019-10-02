Rain interrupted the match between India and South Africa in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
First Test: Rain interrupts match between India and South Africa

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:44 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The opening day of the first Test match between India and South Africa was interrupted by rain after tea here on Wednesday.
Before the rain, India displayed scintillating performance in the match after opting to bat first. The hosts scored 202 runs without loss before tea.
Rohit Sharma smashed his first century as an opening batsman in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batsman now has four centuries in the format.
Sharma's opening partner Mayank Aggarwal also performed brilliantly as he completed his half-century. Both Sharma and Aggarwal are unbeaten on 115 and 84 runs respectively. (ANI)

