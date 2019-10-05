Australian team (Image Credit: Australia Women's Cricket Team's Twitter)
First Women's ODI: Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 157 runs

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:54 IST

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 5 (ANI): Australia Women thrashed Sri Lanka by 157 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.
With this win, Australia has taken a 1-0 lead in the series.
In pursuit of 282 runs, Sri Lanka got off to the worst possible start as the side lost it's opening wicket in the first over itself.
Harshitha Madavi, then along with Chamari Atapattu, stitched the innings together with a brief partnership of 34 runs. However, their stint at the crease came to an end as both of them were sent back to the pavilion in the seventh and 12th over respectively.
Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was soon found reeling at 117 runs for the loss of seven wickets with 165 runs still required in 14 overs.
The Islanders' lower order was not able to stay at the crease for a long time and Sri Lanka was bundled out for 124, handling Australia a win by 157 runs.
Earlier, skipper Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney' knocks of 73 and 66 respectively allowed Australia to post a score of 281/8 in the allotted fifty overs after opting to bat first. (ANI)

