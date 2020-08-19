Fitness is important part of our strategy now: Misbah-ul-Haq

Southampton [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the fitness of the players has become an important part of Pakistan's strategy ever since he became the coach of the side.

Misbah was appointed as the coach of Pakistan in September 2019 and he also serves as the chief selector of the men's team.

The Pakistan coach gave examples of the fitness levels of the side by citing Mohammad Rizwan's and Shan Masood's quick running between the wickets in the first two Tests against England.

"Fitness has been an important part of our strategy as a team since I took on the role of head coach last September and we have seen the benefits in the two Tests so far. The players have taken ownership of their fitness levels and they should be given credit for that, especially after three months at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They know having supreme fitness will help them to perform under pressure," Misbah said in a blog written for the official website of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"Mohammad Rizwan is a great example of that in the way he ran between the wickets and batted with the tail. Shan Masood also showed it in the first Test, batting for almost eight hours, and running really well with Shadab Khan. The way they stole quick singles is something that you don't see much in Test cricket and certainly not from a Pakistan team. The partnership brought us back into the game in Manchester and it was purely down to fitness. Shadab is one of the fittest guys in our team," he added.

Only 134.3 overs were bowled in the second Test between England and Pakistan with 38.1 of them being bowled on the final day.

The entire second Test was hampered by the combination of bad light and rain.

Pakistan had scored 236 runs in the first innings, and England only got a chance to spend a respectable amount of time in the middle with the bat on the final day of the match.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored as he played a knock of 72 runs.

"Rizwan fought really hard so that we, at least, had a decent score to put a little bit of pressure on England. He showed glimpses in the first Test, when his wicketkeeping was also wonderful, and against Australia in Brisbane last November," Misbah said.

"Rizwan has great game awareness and we're really happy with the way he's performing. It's important that players, especially the new ones, show they can perform under pressure and his innings in Southampton will give him a lot of confidence," he added.

The side managed to put up 110/4 before the match ended in a draw.

England has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets. After being at 117/5, the hosts chased down 277 with Chris Woakes remaining unbeaten on 84.

The third and final Test will be played at Southampton from August 21. (ANI)

