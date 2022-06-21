Five new faces as England Women announce squad for Test against SA

London [UK], June 20 (ANI): England Women on Monday announced a 13-strong squad for the Test against South Africa.

The Test match forms the first part of the multi-format series, with four points available for the game and two points available for each white-ball game.

The squad features five potential Test debutants, with Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies and Emma Lamb all potentially in line for their first appearance.

Head Coach Lisa Keightley said: "There are a number of new faces in the squad which brings a real level of energy and enthusiasm. We're at the beginning of a new ICC Women's Championship cycle, which starts for us with the India ODIs, and it's natural that we're looking forward with one eye on who may be a key player for us come 2025."

"Similarly with Katherine Brunt retired from Test cricket and Anya Shrubsole from all forms of the international game, a number of bowling spots have opened up which is hugely exciting for those players. I'm sure they'll all be very keen to grab their opportunity."



"We have to balance having the appropriate back-up for the senior squad while also giving playing opportunities. We need our players to play as much cricket as possible, which is why we have a deliberately small Test squad while the England Women's A team are in action against South Africa."

"It really is a massive summer, with the Commonwealth Games just around the corner, and we can't wait to get started with the red ball in Taunton," she added.

England Women's Squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm, Captain), Emily Arlott (Central Sparks), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Kate Cross (Thunder), Alice Davidson-Richards (South East Stars), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Emma Lamb (Thunder), and Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice captain). Travelling reserve: Issy Wong (Central Sparks).

An England Women's A squad has also been named for the three-day fixture against South Africa, which starts Tuesday at Arundel. The squad will be captained by Georgia Elwiss, and led by England A Head Coach John Stanworth. Of the 15 players selected, nine are yet to make their international debut.

England Women A: Georgia Elwiss (Southern Vipers, captain), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Danni Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Eve Jones (Central Sparks), Ella McCaughan (Southern Vipers), Kalea Moore (South East Stars), Tara Norris (Southern Vipers), Grace Potts (Central Sparks), Grace Scrivens (Sunrisers), Alexa Stonehouse (South East Stars), Mady Villiers (Sunrisers), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), and Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers). (ANI)

