Five teams set to play ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Finals

Dubai [UAE], July 21 (ANI): Five teams are all set to play in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Finals commencing from July 22.

Men's T20 World Cup Asia Final is a qualifying competition for the Asian teams to get a spot in the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The round-robin format will see all five teams play each other once, with the side that finishes at the top, becoming one of the 14 teams to play in the United Arab Emirates in October and November for the chance to make next year's ICC T20 Men's World Cup.

Singapore skipper Amjad Mahboob said the tournament will be a great opportunity to learn, play and make friends with people from diverse nationalities.

"Cricket is an amazing game that teaches the values of never giving up and persevering to the end. It is a great opportunity to learn, play and make friends with people from diverse nationalities playing their own unique brand of cricket," Mahboob said in an official statement.

"It would be a dream come true and just reward for all the hard work everyone has put in to raise the cricket ecosystem of Singapore to the next level," he added.

Singapore, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal and Qatar will play in Singapore between July 22 and 28.

Fixtures of the tournament are as follows:

July 22

Singapore vs Qatar

Kuwait vs Malaysia

July 23

Qatar vs Nepal

Singapore vs Kuwait

July 24



Nepal vs Malaysia

July 26

Qatar vs Kuwait

Singapore vs Malaysia

July 27

Kuwait vs Nepal

Malaysia vs Qatar

July 28

Singapore vs Nepal

All matches will take place at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore. (ANI)

