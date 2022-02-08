Flexible to bat at any position, happy with how things are going: Suryakumar Yadav

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 8 (ANI): India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said that batting at number five is not an issue for him as he is flexible enough to bat at any position for the Men in Blue.

India and West Indies will lock horns in the second ODI on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit and boys sealed a comfortable six-wicket win in the first ODI and the Men in Blue did not have to break a sweat.

"I am really flexible, wherever the team management wants me to bat, I am really flexible to bat at any position. Yes, I have batted at No.3, 4, and 5, really happy with the way things are going right now," said Suryakumar Yadav while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.



When asked how he keeps himself match-fit, the right-handed batter said: "Back home, I do a lot of net sessions. The motivation comes automatically. Definitely, whenever there is a chance, I will bowl also. Whenever they feel they can use me, I am always available."

Talking about the batting template in ODIs, Suryakumar said: "I think we have kept things really simple, we are going to bat in the same way we did in the first ODI. When we bat first, we have to go all the way and try and post a defendable score. The way we batted in the last game was perfect, the tempo and intensity were nice. There is nothing to change."

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are available for selection for the second ODI. When asked about the duo, the batter said: "They were seen in training, they coming back makes our unit stronger and at the end of the day, it is the call of the team management on who is going to play and who isn't."

When asked whether he would play the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai if not selected for Tests against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav said: "Obviously, I have always loved playing red-ball cricket because that is where it all started for me. Whenever I am free and available, I have always played red-ball cricket. I am looking forward to playing Tests for India."

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan. (ANI)

