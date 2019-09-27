Sri Lanka skipper Lahiru Thirimanne
Sri Lanka skipper Lahiru Thirimanne

Focus should be on cricket rather than security: SL skipper Lahiru Thirimanne

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:29 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Ahead of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi, the Islanders' skipper Lahiru Thirimanne said that the focus should be on cricket rather than security.
"Yeah, the security has been really good. It is first class. We did not have any problems. The facility is really good. The focus should be on cricket rather than the security. The boys are really focused and ready to go," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Thrimanne as saying.
"We have a lot of youngsters. Most of them are under 25, they have played a lot of domestic cricket and they have represented Sri Lanka earlier. They do not have any pressure, they are fresh. We have a good chance if we play to our potential," he added.
Pakistan is hosting their first ODI in more than four years.
Earlier, International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Sri Lanka cricket team's tour of Pakistan will go ahead as planned after the former was satisfied with the security in the country.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had sought the assistance of the country's government for a reassessment of the security situation in Pakistan.
It had said the decision was taken following a warning the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports regarding a possible terrorist threat to the team while touring Pakistan.
On September 9, ten Sri Lankan players had chosen to not to join the series in Pakistan, citing security reasons.
The players who opted out were -- Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.
The Sri Lankan team were on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan in 2009 when terrorists believed to be from Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) fired indiscriminately at their bus. That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff.
Since then, international cricket has eluded Pakistan with no high-profile team visiting the country for a full-length tour.
However, Sri Lanka returned to Pakistan in October 2017 for a lone T20 match in Lahore, the place where the attack took place.
The side will take on Pakistan in three ODIs and as many T20Is.
The Sri Lanka ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara
The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played later today. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:18 IST

Kyle Abbott signs three-year deal with Hampshire Cricket

Hampshire [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): South African pacer Kyle Abbott has signed a three-year deal with English county Hampshire Cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:57 IST

Mandeep, Akashdeep score in India's 2-0 win over Belgium

Antwerp [Belgium], Sept 26 (ANI): India defeated Belgium 2-0 in the opening game of the three-match series as Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored in the second half on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:52 IST

Haryana win combined men and women 3rd Hockey India 5-a-side...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Haryana defeated Uttar Pradesh 5-4 in a high-octane final to win the combined men and women category at third Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship at the Hockey Complex, Green Park Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:35 IST

India women's second T20I against South Africa abandoned due to rain

Surat (Gujrat) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The second T20I between Indian women and South Africa of the five-match series was abandoned due to rain at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:45 IST

Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair earn first national contracts

Christchurch [New Zealand], Sept 26 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday announced the women's contracts for the 2019-20 season, giving batswoman Lauren Down and pacer Rosemary Mair their first national contracts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:12 IST

Hard to see a player like Rohit sitting outside: Ajinkya Rahane

London [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): After whitewashing the Test series in West Indies, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said it was difficult to see a player like Rohit Sharma being benched for two Test matches against the Caribbeans last month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:47 IST

Barcelona fined merely 300 euros over Antoine Griezmann deal

Madrid [Spain], Sept 26 (ANI): Spanish club FC Barcelona has been fined just 300 euros by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday for breaking the rules in the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:32 IST

Roland Black appointed to umpiring panel for upcoming ICC Men's...

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 26 (ANI): Ireland's Roland Black on Thursday was appointed to the umpiring panel for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifier, which will be held in the UAE next month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:49 IST

Nick Kyrgios suspended for 16-week from ATP

London [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was on Tuesday suspended from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 16 weeks for his "aggravated behaviour" at the Cincinnati Masters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:44 IST

India bag 9th gold medal at 10th Asian Age Group Championships

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): India clinched its ninth gold medal at the ongoing 10th Asian Age Group Championships here at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:42 IST

There will be lot of pressure on us: Alyssa Healy on T20 WC

London [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): After defeating West Indies on their home soil in both ODI and T20I format, Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy said there will be immense pressure on them to be in the finals of ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:03 IST

Ireland announce squad for Oman tour, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 26 (ANI): Cricket Ireland (CI) on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming Oman tour and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier which will be held in UAE next month.

Read More
iocl