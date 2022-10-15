Focused on my basics and got success: Renuka after India's seventh Asia Cup win

Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 15 (ANI): Following her side's seventh Asia Cup win, Indian pacer Renuka Singh said that she is happy with her performances after not delivering in the previous few matches and her coach and staff helped her get back her rhythm.

India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title.

"Very happy because the last few games I did not bowl well. I practised with my coach and the staff and they really helped me get back my rhythm. I just focused on my basics and got success. My whole team supported me really well and credit should go to my captain, coach and the staff," said Renuka in the post-match presentation.

Renuka got the 'Player of the Match' award for her spell of 3/5.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka could only score 65/9 in their 20 overs. Renuka Singh's (3/5) in the powerplay reduced Sri Lanka to 16/5.



Inoka Ranaweera (18*) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (13) were the only players who could touch double digits.

Besides Renuka, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (16/2) and Sneh Rana (13/2) also bowled well for the Women in Blue.

India chased the target of 66 comfortably, scoring 71/2 in 8.3 overs.

Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten at 51 of 25 balls and she hit six fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur was unbeaten at 11 at the other end.

Inoka Ranaweera (1/17) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, but they did not have enough runs to defend.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 65/9 (Inoka Ranaweera 18*, Oshadi Ranasinghe 13, Renuka Singh 3/5) lost to India: 71/2 (Smriti Mandhana 51*, Harmanpreet Kaur 11*, Inoka Ranaweera 1/17). (ANI)

