Follow the guidelines issued by the health officials: Harmanpreet urges fans

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid coronavirus scare, Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur urged everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the health officials.

"Taking this time off to spend some quality time with my Dog faceHeart suit. On a serious note, a gentle reminder to everyone out there to follow the guidelines issued by the health officials, take care of each other & love yourself," Harmanpreet tweeted.



The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with tournaments either been cancelled or postponed.

Recently, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak and the Proteas side would be making its way back home from Kolkata

On March 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 126 on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. (ANI)

