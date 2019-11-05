Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Follow your heart, chase your dreams: Virat Kohli's message to 15-year-old 'Chiku'

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As India skipper Virat Kohli turned a year older on Tuesday, he tutored his 15-year-old self in life lessons, focusing on dreaming big and following his heart.
"My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf," Kohli tweeted.

In the note, Kohli started by wishing himself on his birthday. The cricketer said that because of not knowing the outcomes, every surprise is sweet, every challenge is thrilling and every disappointment is an opportunity to learn.
He further stated that one has to be ready for each and every opportunity and not take anything for granted as it will not work.
"Hi Chiku, First of all, a very birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what is in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. You don't realise it today but it's more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!," the note read.

"What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it when it comes. And never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself that you'll never forget to rise. And if at first you don't, try again," it added.
Kohli who has a fan following of above 75 million across social media platforms said 'you will be loved by many and will be disliked too' but you have to keep believing yourself.
"You will be loved by many and will be disliked too. By some who don't even know you. Don't care about them Keep believing yourself!" the note read.
In his note, Kohli also wrote about his late father and underlined the importance of loving one's family.
"I know you're those shoes dad did not gift you today. They mean nothing when compared to the hug he gave you this morning or the joke he cracked about your height. Cherish this. I know he can seem strict at times. But that's because he wants the best for you. You feel that our parents don't understand us sometimes, but remember this- only our family loves us conditionally. Love them back, respect them and spent all the time that you can, with them. Tell Dad you love him. A lot. Tell him today. Tell him tomorrow. Tell him more often," it added.

"Finally, just follow your heart, chase your dreams, be kind and show the world how dreaming big makes all the difference. Be you. And....... savour those parathas buddy! They'll become quite a luxury in years to come.........," the note concluded.
The dynamic cricketer has been rested from the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh as part of workload management.
In his absence, India, led by opener Rohit Sharma, lost to Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series by seven wickets.
Kohli is widely hailed as the run-machine and has many records under his belt. In 82 Test matches, he had 7,066 runs studded with 26 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 239 ODIs, he scored 11,520 runs and counting with an average of 60.31.
In the shortest format of the game, he played 72 games in which he amassed 2,450 runs at an average of 50.00 with the help of 22 fifties.
Kohli will return in the Test squad against Bangladesh. India is scheduled to play two Test games against Bangla Tigers. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:17 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes 'run machine' Kohli on his 31st birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Cricket fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the run machine-turned 31 today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:50 IST

'I just needed a fresh challenge', Malan on his departure from Middlesex

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): After signing a four year deal with Yorkshire that ended his long association with Middlesex, England batsman Dawid Malan has revealed that he wasn't enjoying cricket and needed a 'fresh challenge'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:35 IST

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie shifted to neutral venue

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): Following the latest advice given by the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) independent security advisors, India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan has been shifted to a neutral venue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:56 IST

'There were times when I wanted to leave: Gurkirat recalls his...

Al Khobar [Saudi Arabia], Nov 5 (ANI): Ahead of the AFC U-19 Championships 2020 Qualifiers, striker Gurkirat Singh has revealed that he thought of quitting the sport during his initial days in the academy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:41 IST

IAAF announces finalists for 2019 Female Rising Star Award

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 5 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the IAAF announced the five finalists for the 2019 Female Rising Star Award to recognise this year's best U20 athlete.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:39 IST

Bangladesh women beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Bangladesh women defeated Pakistan by one-wicket in a last-over thriller in the final ODI here at Gaddafi Stadium to level the series 1-1.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:30 IST

India U-17 women's football team to undergo 10-day camp in Kalyani

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian team will undergo a 10-day preparatory camp for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Kalyani, West Bengal, later this month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:51 IST

Amy Kenealy retires from international cricket

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 4 (ANI): Ireland women's cricketer Amy Kenealy on Monday announced her retirement from international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:41 IST

Harbhajan Singh expresses concern over pollution, urges PM Modi...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday expressed his concern over rising levels of pollution and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all necessary steps to address the problem.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:26 IST

Captaincy is still Faf's baby, says Quinton de Kock

London [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): South Africa's Quinton de Kock said that the team's captaincy in T20I format is still Faf du Plessis' 'baby' but he will grab it with both hands if given a chance.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:06 IST

Christian Pulisic wants Chelsea to 'out-compete' every other team

Leeds [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Chelsea's Christian Pulisic said that his club has so much talent and such great players that they want to out-compete every other team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:30 IST

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Leeds [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that N'Golo Kante will be available for their Ajax clash in the Champions League.

Read More
iocl