Following loss to India in fourth T20I, West Indies captain Pooran feels his run out changed the game

Florida [US], August 7 (ANI): Following his side's crushing 59-run loss to India in the fourth T20I, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said that his runout was a turning point for his side during the match.

Solid knocks from Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson were complemented well by solid efforts from Indian pacers and spinners both, especially Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. It helped India clinch a 59-run win over West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday.

"We know they got off to a flying start, but I was happy with the way our guys came back. Unfortunately, we did not get a partnership, it was a par score. Not ideal to get run out, it changed the game. There was some miscommunication. But the other guys could have put their hands up and taken us over the line. Akeal was brilliant with the ball. The others too need to find their rhythm and find the game. But having said that, congratulations to India. As a unit we want to win games and tomorrow is an opportunity to take it. It gives other guys an opportunity to come in. It is all about building up to that World Cup and finding that balance," said Pooran during a post-match presentation.



Coming to the match, India posted 191/5 in their first innings. Rishabh Pant (44), Rohit Sharma (33) and Sanju Samson (30) were the biggest contributors for Men in Blue with the bat. Despite such a solid score, West Indies did not allow any big partnerships to happen, except for a 53-run opening stand between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (24).

Alzarri Joseph (2/29) and Obed McCoy were the leading bowlers for the Windies.

Chasing 192, West Indies innings looked terrible from the start. Twin assault by pacer Avesh (2/17) and spinner Axar Patel (2/48) left Windies struggling at 82/5. Captain Nicholas Pooran (24) and Rovman Powell (24) gave decent contributions, but far from enough in helping the Windies win the game. Later, Arshdeep Singh wiped off some batters from lower middle order/lower order to deliver an economic spell of 3/12. WI was bundled out for 132 and lost by 59 runs.

Avesh Khan won the 'Man of the Match' award for his spell after leaking runs in the previous two games and getting only one wicket in those two games combined.

The fifth and final T20I will be played in Florida on Sunday. (ANI)

