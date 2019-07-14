Footballer Harry Kane wishes England best of luck for CWC'19 final

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): As England and New Zealand battle it out in the final to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, England football skipper Harry Kane on Sunday wished the cricket side all the best for the final.

Kane posted a video on Twitter and wrote "Good luck to the @englandcricket lads today! Will be watching straight after training #CricketWorldCup2019".

Good luck to the @englandcricket lads today! Will be watching straight after training #CricketWorldCup2019 ?? pic.twitter.com/7emzR5c4IF — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 14, 2019



"Yes, boys, wishing you all the best for the finals. Great win over Australia in the semi-final. I'll be watching, go win the trophy. All the best," Harry Kane says in the video.

In the final, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. The team got off to a bad start as their opener Martin Guptill got out in the seventh over. Guptill managed to score just 19 runs.

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls retrieved the innings for the Kiwis as the duo put together a partnership of 74 runs. But Williamson (30) was sent to the pavilion by Liam Plunkett.

The right-handed Williamson after playing a knock of 30 runs became the highest scoring captain in the history of World Cup.

Eoin Morgan led side had defeated Australia in the semi-final on Thursday at Edgbaston by eight wickets.

The team had finished the group stage at the third position with 13 points from nine matches.

While filing this story, New Zealand had reached the score of 204/5 after 44 overs. (ANI)