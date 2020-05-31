For Brad Hogg, Smith is a better fielder than Kohli

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg believes that Steve Smith is a better fielder than Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli has always drawn comparisons with Smith and when an Indian fan asked the former Australian bowler to pick who was the better fielder, Hogg instantly said 'Smith.'

The former Australian cricketer has been in the limelight with his interesting take on many cricketers.



Smith was handed a one-year ban from international cricket in 2018 for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

However, the batsman went on to make a return in 2019 and he was played as Australia's Player of the Series in Ashes 2019.

Currently, Smith is at the top of the ICC Test match rankings for batsmen while Kohli is positioned at the second place.

Meanwhile, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings. Both India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year.

India is at the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings while Australia is in second place. (ANI)

