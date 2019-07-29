Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Former Aussie captains laud Ellyse Perry on creating history in T20Is

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:12 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Former Australia skippers Lisa Sthalekar and Alex Blackwell heaped praises on all-rounder Ellyse Perry for becoming first cricketer - male or female - to score 1000 runs and pick 100 wickets in T20Is.
Sthalekar in a tweet said Perry ticked off another milestone. She also complimented the current squad, saying there are so many stars within the group.
"Just another milestone ticked off for @EllysePerry. So many stars within this amazing group @SouthernStars," Sthalekar.

Blackwell conveyed well done to Perry. "And add 100 international T20 wickets to those 1000 runs! First man or woman to achieve that feat. Well done @EllysePerry," she said.

Sydney Sixers, a team that competes in Women's Big Bash League, praised its captain Perry and said, "ICYMI, @EllysePerry became the first cricketer EVER to reach the milestone of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 internationals with another Player of the Match performance against England overnight!"

Perry along with Australia skipper Meg Lanning stitched a match-winning 90-run partnership for the fourth wicket after an early hiccup in the second T20I against England in the Women's Ashes.
Australia registered a seven-wicket win, making two-in-two in the three-match series. Lanning-led side have already won the multi-format series with an unassailable lead of 12-2.
The team whitewashed England in the ODIs, drew the only Test and with the third T20I to go would aim to clean sweep the last leg of the Women's Ashes. Australia will take on England in the third T20I on July 31 at Bristol. (ANI)

