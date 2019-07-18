Former Australian captain Ian Chappel suffering from skin cancer

Sydney [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Former Australian captain Ian Chappell on Thursday revealed that he is suffering from skin cancer and undergoing radiotherapy.

"I didn't tell too many people early on. Mainly because I just wasn't sure what the radiotherapy would involve and how weary I'd be," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Chappell as saying to News Corp.

The 75-year-old veteran cricketer Chappel shared his radiotherapy experience and said it was not so bad.

Chappel added that he had a bit of tiredness at night and a bit of skin irritation, other than that he is feeling good.

"It may be naivety on my part. I've had multiple skin cancers cut off, burnt off and every other way you can get rid of them," he added.

Chappel has played 75 Test matches for Australia and scored 5245 runs. He also captained the Australian side from 1971 to 1975. In 2003, he was named in the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Chappel concluded and said that he is ready to go as the Ashes is coming.

"With the Ashes coming up now, I'll speak to Nine and just say, look, I'm ready to go if you need me," he concluded. (ANI)