Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for coronavirus

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 38-year-old received the test report on Sunday. The cricketer's father was first tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at the CMH hospital in Dhaka.

Hossain is doing fine and has self-isolated himself at home. However, his wife and kid are tested negative for the virus.

"My father tested Covid-19 positive earlier and he was admitted at the ICU of the CMH hospital. Later, I also experienced some symptoms and tested coronavirus positive. My health is fine so far and I have isolated myself at home. My wife and my child however tested negative and they are living with her parents," The Daily Star quoted Hossain as saying.

The left-arm spinner had played five ODIs for Bangladesh and was diagnosed with brain tumour last year and got cured after four months of intense treatment in Singapore. (ANI)

