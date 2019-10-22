Bangladesh is scheduled to tour India for three-match T20I and two-match Test match series, starting from November 3.
Former BCB chief makes sensational claims, says board promotes institutionalised match-fixing

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Tuesday made sensational claims about the state of cricket in the country, saying that the board promotes institutionalised match-fixing.
He also supported the players' ongoing strike in the country and said that the corruption was deep-rooted in the cricketing board.
"BCBtigers is the only national sporting body in the world that promotes institutionalised match-fixing, corruption, Unbelievable!! Flagged this issue many times myself," Chowdhury tweeted.

The Bangladeshi players have decided not to take part in any cricket activity until their 11 demands are met. These include the reversal of the BCB's decision last month to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) franchise-based model.
The decision made on BPL resulted in the reduction of the average professional cricketer's earning to an all-time low. The cricket governing body also did not raise match fees in the first-class competition that began earlier this month.
Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmadullah were some of the prominent players, who announced their demands during the press conference at the National Cricket Academy in Dhaka on Monday.
