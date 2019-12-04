Former cricketer Bob Willis dies at 70

London [UK], Dec 4 (ANI): Former England cricketer Bob Willis died on Wednesday at the age of 70.

The former bowler played for the country for more than a decade and took 325 Test wickets in his career.

"We are forever thankful for everything he has done for the game. Everyone at the ECB sends sincere condolences to his family," England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. (ANI)

