Former cricketers Sehwag, Gambhir, Laxman extend wishes on Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gautam, and VVS Laxman have extended their wishes on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

"May your path be always lit and may there be happiness , love and light in your lives. May you celebrate dhoom dhaam se #HappyDeepavali," Sehwag tweeted.



"Heartiest wishes of Diwali," Gambhir tweeted.



Taking to Twitter Laxman wrote, "May the auspicious festival of lights, beautifully illuminate every aspect of your life and may you be blessed with love, happiness and Joy. #HappyDeepavali."



Former Test skipper and leg spinner Anil Kumble who played for team India in 403 international matches and had 956 wickets also greeted on Diwali.

"Hope this Deepavali gives you and your family lots of joy, happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Deepavali," Kumble tweeted.



Former South African spinner Imran Tahir and former Australian World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke also extended their wishes on the occasion of 'festival of lights'.

"Wishing all my brothers and sisters a very happy Diwali," Tahir tweeted.





Diwali or Deepavali is a Hindu festival of lights, which is celebrated every autumn in the northern hemisphere. One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

