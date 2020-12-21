Former CSK bowler Yo Mahesh retires from all forms of cricket

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Vijaykumar Yo Mahesh has announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

The right-arm medium-fast bowler ends his career with 108 wickets in 50 first-class matches. He also scalped 93 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 24.67.

The former seamer had played for India U-19 along with Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the 2006 World Cup held in Sri Lanka.



"To my two IPL franchises, DD and CSK, for having faith in me to represent them and for giving me an opportunity to share the dressing room with the legends of the game. The last five years have been injury-ridden but I am grateful to India Cements for being solid and having my back," Mahesh said in a statement.

"I would like to thank my state cricket Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for nurturing me from the age of 14 and finishing with 12 years of first-class cricket," he added.

Mahesh's last competitive outing was in August 2019, when he played in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). His last match for Tamil Nadu was a List A fixture against Assam in Chennai in September 2018.

"At the outset, thanks to BCCI for the opportunity to represent India at the Under-19 level and India A level. It's been an honour and with utmost pride, I call it the highest point in my career," said Mahesh.

Mahesh was Delhi Daredevil's highest wicket-taker in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. He took 16 wickets at an economy of 8.77 and later played for CSK in the showpiece event. (ANI)

