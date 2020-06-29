Former Delhi cricketer Sanjay Dobal no more

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Former Delhi cricketer Sanjay Dobal has passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sanjay was on ventilator for few weeks and tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, his son Siddhant told ANI.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Vinod Tihara condoled the demise.

"Sanjay Dobal's untimely death is devastating news for the cricketing world. On behalf of the DDCA, I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences on the irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family at this sad time. May god give strength to the family to overcome the loss," Tihara said in a DDCA's Twitter post.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also mourned over the passing of Sanjay.

"Shocked and saddened. Lost an importat member of our cricket fraternity today. Sanjay Dobhal bhai (53) is no more. There isn't a cricketer in this country who he didn't help...and did it with a smile. Always. Went away too soon...may your soul R.I.P. #Covid_19," Chopra tweeted. (ANI)

