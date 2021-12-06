Former England pacer Darren Gough appointed Yorkshire County's managing director

Yorkshire [UK], December 6 (ANI): Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) on Monday announced the appointment of Darren Gough as Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket on an interim basis, initially until the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Yorkshire said given recent events, the Board has moved to appoint Gough to ensure immediate continuity and stability.

Working with the Club, one of Darren's immediate priorities will be overseeing the recruitment of a new coaching team.

"Yorkshire County Cricket Club has been part of my life since my earliest days in cricket when I made my debut in 1989, and I spent 15 happy years at the Club. Like many, I have followed how the Club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger," said Darren Gough in a statement as per the Yorkshire CCC website.

"I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here. I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that every person who is associated with this club feels welcome, instilling values we want associated with the White Rose: honesty, straight talking, hard work, integrity and excellence.



"I share Lord Patel's vision for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and the collective determination to face the issues head on with a series of positive actions. Change will not happen overnight, but I am certain that we can make Headingley roar again," he added.

Gough, the former England pacer, played county cricket for Yorkshire and he went on to take 453 first-class wickets in 15 years with the club.

Professor The Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said: "We are delighted to welcome Darren back to the Club, and are very happy that he has taken the job.

"As a former Captain of the Club, Darren's impact on the Yorkshire and England teams was considerable as a player. His infectious enthusiasm and will to win will be so important as we aim to be the best on and off the pitch," he added.

In his domestic career, Gough played county cricket for Yorkshire for 15 years, a leader and talisman for the team. He was a member of the 2001 squad that won the 2001 County Championship and, after captaining Essex, he returned to captain Yorkshire in 2007 and 2008 before retiring at the end of the 2008 season. (ANI)

