Former India cricketer Madhav Apte passes away at 86

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Former India cricketer Madhav Apte passed away at Breach Candy Hospital here on Monday morning at the age of 86.
In his seven Tests for India in 1952-53, Apte averaged 49.27, the highlight being a match-saving, unbeaten 163 against West Indies in Port of Spain.
Five of his seven Tests were played on that tour of the Caribbean, where it seemed he was the next big thing in Indian cricket, averaging over 50 and finishing second on the runs charts for India, ESPNcricinfo reported.
He was 86 and would have turned 87 on October 5. In his 17-year long first-class career, from 1951-52 to 1967-68, he featured in 67 first-class matches in which he amassed 3,336 runs with six centuries and 16 half-centuries.
He made his Test debut against Pakistan in November 1952 in Nagpur. (ANI)

