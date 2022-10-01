Former India under-19 captain Unmukt Chand suffers eye injury in US

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): Former India under-19 captain Unmukt Chand has suffered an eye injury while playing for Silicon Valley Strikers team in Minor League Cricket in the United States.

Chand, who officially retired from Indian cricket to be able to play in the United States, shared a post on Twitter with an image of his swollen eye.



"It's never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed & there are some when you come home with bruises and dents," tweeted Chand.



"Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It's a thin line," he further added.

Earlier, Unmukt Chand became the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League (BBL). Chand achieved the feat as he made his debut for the Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes here at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

Chand had called time on his playing career in India last year. He represented three IPL franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals - and had a domestic career spanning more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches.

Chand burst onto the international stage as a teenager in the 2012 ICC U19 World Cup played in Australia.

He was the player of the match as India won the tournament final, scoring an unbeaten 111 against an Australian side featuring a host of now-BBL stars, including the likes of Travis Head and Ashton Turner. (ANI)

