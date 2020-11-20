Former Indian bowler Sudeep Tyagi arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of LPL

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 20 (ANI): Indian bowler Sudeep Tyagi, who recently retired from all forms of the game, arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday ahead of the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Tyagi represented India in four ODIs and a T20I and had announced his retirement on Tuesday. He is currently quarantined in Hambantota where the showpiece event will be played from November 26.

"Quarantined in Hambantota #LPLT20 #SriLanka #Quarantine," Tyagi tweeted.



In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches.



Meanwhile, the popularity of LPL has gone for a toss after high-profile players pulled out of the tournament.

Death-over specialist Lasith Malinga, who was to feature for Galle Gladiators has opted out citing inadequate preparation time.

Also, Kandy Tuskers players Chris Gayle and Liam Plunkett have pulled out of the showpiece event. They were set to join former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the team before they opted out of the tournament.

Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day will have doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)

