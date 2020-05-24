Representative image
Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

ANI | Updated: May 24, 2020 15:09 IST

London [UK], May 24 (ANI): Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
After testing positive for the COVID-19, Umar is self-isolating at home. It appears to be a mild strain of the virus, ESPN Cricinfo reported.
At the time of testing, the former opener was not showing symptoms other than having a mild headache.
The 38-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, at present works as junior national selector for the PCB. (ANI)

