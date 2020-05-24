London [UK], May 24 (ANI): Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
After testing positive for the COVID-19, Umar is self-isolating at home. It appears to be a mild strain of the virus, ESPN Cricinfo reported.
At the time of testing, the former opener was not showing symptoms other than having a mild headache.
The 38-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, at present works as junior national selector for the PCB. (ANI)
Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus
ANI | Updated: May 24, 2020 15:09 IST
London [UK], May 24 (ANI): Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been diagnosed with coronavirus.