Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer announces retirement from international cricket

Edinburgh [Scotland], March 23 (ANI): Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer, who led his side to a famous win over then-number-one ranked England in 2018 and into the Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, announced his retirement from the international cricket on Wednesday.

Having represented Scotland in 159 matches across formats, Coetzer accumulated 4,687 runs which included five centuries and 27 fifties. One of those three-figure scores came at the Men's Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh in 2015, which is Scotland's first and only century at the marquee event.

He was a prolific ODI batter, having scored 3,192 runs in 89 ODIs across 87 innings at an average of 38.92 and a strike rate of 82.37. Coetzer has five centuries and 21 half-centuries in the 50-over-format.

In 70 T20Is, Coetzer scored 1,495 runs in 68 innings at an average of 22.65. He has scored six half-centuries in the format. He has scored at a strike rate of 119.21 in the shorter format.

The 38-year-old captained 86 of his 159 games, leading Scotland to victory 46 times. He was also at the helm of Scotland in one of the greatest moments in their cricketing history when they qualified for the Super 12s of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

He retires from international cricket on a high, after lifting the Cricket World Cup League 2 trophy in Nepal last month.

As an individual cricketer, one of the biggest moments of his career was being crowned the ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade in 2020.



Having hung his boots, Coetzer is set to take up the role of Assistant Coach with the Northern Diamonds, one of the eight women's regional England and Wales Cricket (ECB) hubs.

Commenting on his retirement, Coetzer said as quoted by ICC: "I do not ever think there is a perfect time for a decision like this, but I have been considering my options for some time, and an opportunity came up which was too good to turn down."

"The balance that the Scotland team need at this time was outweighed by the opportunity for me to move into coaching, and I am extremely excited about the chance to work with such a high-profile team. The chance to move straight into the performance game is not always there, and I am fortunate that this opportunity opened up for me at this moment and I can take it on."

"The Northern Diamonds are one of the top sides in the country; they won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy at Lord's last season, and they have been performing well in the last couple of years. To be involved with coaching a performance team at that level is really exciting," concluded Coetzer.

Coetzer spoke glowingly about the highlights of his career.

"I have been so lucky throughout my Scotland career, that it is tricky to pick out a highlight. Getting our first win in the ICC T20 World Cup against Hong Kong in India in 2016 was special... but then so was the whole of 2018. The victory against England at The Grange was just amazing. That whole year - Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England - just felt like a change of momentum and belief amongst the players about competing against the best teams in the world."

"Reaching the ICC T20 Super 12's in 2021, having never achieved it before, and being the captain of that squad, will also always stay with me. Creating memories, being around friends, and always finding a way to punch above our weight was just terrific. I have always loved the battle of trying to improve against all odds."

"With both the current squad and past players, it has all been so special. I must thank all the coaches and teammates and staff, and the support I have had from friends and family to help me in my career. There is been so many people all around the world who have helped me to shape my career and will continue to do so," concluded Coetzer. (ANI)

