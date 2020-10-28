Former South African bowler De Lange signs for Somerset

Somerset [UK] October 28 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Somerset on Tuesday confirmed the signing of former South African fast-bowler Marchant de Lange on a two-year contract.

De Lange, who recently turned 30, joins the Club as an overseas player for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and will be available for all formats of cricket.

"It is a huge privilege for me to be joining Somerset and I can't wait to start my journey with such an ambitious and proud Club. I am very excited of the prospect of being part of a formidable team and striving towards winning multiple competitions and silverware," said De Lange in an official statement.



"It is very noticeable how well supported the Club is and I am really looking forward to meeting the members and supporters hopefully on their safe return in 2021," he added.

De Lange featured for South Africa on seven occasions which included a 7-wicket haul against Sri Lanka. He made the move to play county cricket in 2017 and has taken 160 wickets across all formats.

He also entered the record books for his batting in August when scoring a 62-ball century against Northamptonshire. In total Marchant has taken 314 First-Class wickets at an average of 29.9 and a strike rate of exactly 50.

"I'm delighted to be able to share the news of the signing of Marchant, who will no doubt add real value, a different dimension to an already potent bowling attack and demonstrates our intent to continue to strive to winning silverware," said Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry.

"Marchant's skill, experience and ability to bowl at express pace will complement our bowling group perfectly. He has the proven ability to take wickets and positively change and influence games across all formats and I believe he will be a great fit for our environment," he added. (ANI)

