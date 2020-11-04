Former wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi named New Zealand batting coach

Wellington [New Zealand], November 4 (ANI): Former Kiwi cricketer Luke Ronchi has been appointed as the New Zealand batting coach for the upcoming summer, replacing the post left vacant by Peter Fulton in July.

The 122-capped International cricketer has worked with the team regularly over the past two years including the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign in England and Wales

"I am absolutely pumped. I have really enjoyed being back with the team in recent seasons and it is exciting to be given the opportunity full-time this summer," said Ronchi in an official statement on Wednesday.

"Getting the chance to continue working with our batsmen is a great honour and I am looking forward to seeing how I can help improve their games and best prepare them to perform at the highest level," he added.

Since finishing his playing career with the Blackcaps in 2017, Ronchi has been involved with Cricket Wellington's development programmes and has now joined New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead.



"It will be great to sit down with Gary and the other coaches to begin planning for what will be a busy summer with four touring teams who will all bring different challenges," he said.

Ross Taylor, New Zealand's all-time leading runs scorer, said Ronchi had the right credentials to succeed in the role

"It has been great to have Luke back with the group in recent years and I am personally really looking forward to working with him as batting coach," said Taylor

"He is obviously got great experience from playing and coaching around the world and I know he will bring plenty of his own ideas to the table," the right-handed batsman added.

Ronchi had finished his career with 16 First-Class centuries and 796 dismissals in all formats. (ANI)

