Four Australian artistes to perform at opening match of Women's T20 World Cup

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 13 (ANI): Four Australian artistes will be entertaining the crowd as part of a spectacular pre-game celebration at the opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on February 21 in Sydney.

Singer Vera Blue will be there, joined by First Nations performer Mitch Tambo, DJ Dena Amy and Indian-born musician Harts.

The line-up showcases a diverse mix of Australian artists and complements the earlier announcement that global pop superstar Katy Perry will perform at the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8, International Women's Day.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley said the opening celebration will encourage fans from all the competing teams to get up and dance.

"What better way to celebrate the opening night of ICC Women's T20 World Cup - the first of two T20 World Cups Australia is hosting in 2020 - than with some of the nation's most exciting music talent," Hockley said in a statement.

"The opening celebration will set the tone for world-class cricket action to follow and encourage fans from all the competing teams to get up and dance," he added.

Acting New South Wales Minister for Sport, Geoff Lee, said: "In just over a month we will have the world's best cricketers in our own backyard ready to entertain and excite the crowds. Kids will be cheering on their heroes and being inspired to become the next generation of superstars." (ANI)

