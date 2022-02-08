Four members of Afghanistan U19 WC squad head to UK, urged to travel back home

London [UK], February 8 (ANI): Four members of the Afghanistan U19 World Cup squad have chosen to travel to the UK instead of travelling back to Afghanistan along with their other teammates.

The four members are currently in London and their transit visas are set to expire on February 8, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Afghanistan had finished fourth in the recently-concluded U19 World Cup. Currently, it is not known whether the four members are seeking asylum in the UK.

Afghanistan Cricket Board has also not officially commented on the matter. However, the calls asking the members to return home have risen.



As per UK government rules, a person can stay in the country for no more than 48 hours on a transit visa.

After the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan last year, more than 1,00,000 Afghans including at least one former president, bureaucrats, sportspersons, and civilians left the country immediately.

Former Afghanistan player Raees Ahmadzai, who was the head coach during the World Cup, has said that he hopes that the players would rethink their decision and head back to the country.

"They received my messages. But they have not responded yet. I told them Afghanistan needs them. Sports and cricket have done a lot for Afghanistan. The support we got during the World Cup was amazing, unbelievable. Sometimes when you do things for your country, it will mean a lot for you in your whole life," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ahmadzai as saying.

India had won the U19 World Cup after defeating England in the summit clash on Saturday. This was India's fifth U19 World Cup title. (ANI)

