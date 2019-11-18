With this victory, India have gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter)
With this victory, India have gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter)

Fourth T20I: India Women beat West Indies by five runs

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:35 IST

Georgetown [Guyana], Nov 18 (ANI): India women defeated West Indies by five runs in the fourth T20I here on Monday.
With this victory, India have gained a 4-0 lead in the five-match series and due to rain, the fourth T20I was reduced to nine overs per innings.
Chasing a low total of 51 runs, West Indies got off to a slow start. India women bowled brilliantly and did not give away easy runs to the hosts. After the completion of five overs, West Indies were at 19/2.
The hosts failed to overpower the Indian bowling attack and the match came to a point when West Indies needed 13 runs off the final over. Anjum Patil bowled the last over and helped India to restrict West Indies on 45/5.
Earlier, India had a decent start after being sent to bat first. After smashing a six, Shafali Verma (7) was dismissed by Hayley Matthews in the first over.
Matthews then came out furiously in the third over and took two wickets -- of Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy. Pooja Vastrakar scored 10 runs, highest from the Indian side.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led side could not form a good partnership but managed to put up a total of 50 runs from nine overs.
The fifth T20I will be played on November 21. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:54 IST

DDCA ombudsman asks Rajat Sharma, others to continue discharging...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed ordered Rajat Sharma and other officials to continue in their respective roles at the DDCA in the interest of the game and fixed November 27 as the date for further hearin

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:58 IST

Afghanistan win third T20I by 29 runs against West Indies,...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Afghanistan won the third T20I by 29 runs against West Indies and clinched the series by 2-1 at Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:02 IST

Portugal qualify for Euro Cup after defeating Luxembourg 2-0

Luxembourg, Nov 17 (ANI): Portugal secured a Euro Cup 2020 spot after defeating Luxembourg 2-0 at the Stade Josy Barthel here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:23 IST

Pujara can't keep his eyes away from pink ball

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Ahead of India's first day and night Test match, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is finding it difficult to keep his eyes away from the pink ball.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:59 IST

Virgil Van Dijk withdraws from Netherlands squad against Estonia clash

Amsterdam [Netherland], Nov 17 (ANI): Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has withdrawn from the Euro 2020 Qualifiers squad for the upcoming match against Estonia for personal reasons.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:59 IST

Shai Hope called in as cover for injured Dinesh Ramdin

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): West Indies have called wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope as the cover for injured Dinesh Ramdin in the third T20I against Afghanistan at Ekana Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:43 IST

We are physically very fit for Oman clash, says Igor Stimac

Muscat [Oman], Nov 17 (ANI): As India gears up for their first win in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers, head coach Igor Stimac said that the players are physically fit for the upcoming game against Oman.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 18:16 IST

India begins preparation under lights for day-night Test against...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Indian cricket team on Sunday began their preparation under lights in Indore for their second Test match against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:55 IST

Agar suffers gruesome injury while fielding in Marsh One-Day Cup

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 17 (ANI): Ashton Agar suffered a gruesome injury while fielding in Western Australia's Marsh One-Day Cup clash against South Australia on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:43 IST

Looks like Perry has a little bit of an AC injury: Erin Burns

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 17 : Sydney Sixers all-rounder Erin Burns said that it looks like her teammate Ellyse Perry has suffered an AC injury during their match against Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:32 IST

Lee Cheuk Yiu clinches Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (ANI): Honk Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu lifted the men's singles title of the Hong Kong Open here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:09 IST

Jos Buttler happy to score century against New Zealand A

Dubai [UAE], Nov 17 (ANI): England's Jos Buttler is elated over reaching the three-figure mark against New Zealand A despite admitting it was just a warm-up match.

Read More
iocl