Franchise cricket has allowed me to learn from likes of Smith and Babar, says Livingstone

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 10 (ANI): England's Liam Livingstone has said that franchise cricket has helped him improve his game, adding that the experience a player gains from franchise cricket is "pretty valuable".

"I am a very different player (to the one when I made my debut). That is the good thing about franchise cricket these days. The experience that you gain all around the world pretty valuable when you come back to international cricket," Livingstone said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Livingstone performed brilliantly in the Big Bash League (BBL) and said it has been "great for my game". He represented Perth Scorchers in the league.



"It is just an exciting competition. It is obviously a well-renowned competition around the world and it is a fun competition to play in... I really enjoy Big Bash and for the last couple of years, it has been great for me and my game, especially with T20 World Cup coming," he said.

Further praising the franchise cricket, he said: "I have spent time in IPL, played two Big Bash-s, I have been in South Africa as well as Pakistan. In three months, I spent time around with Babar Azam and then straight into the IPL where we had Steve Smith. Being around those players and watching how they go about their stuff, as a young boy I was then, was quite an experience. Franchise cricket is a great way to learn, especially when you are not playing international cricket. We are very lucky to gets these opportunities and they are great for developing your game."

England is currently gearing up for the T20I series against India, set to begin on Friday. India will be high on confidence as they defeated England 3-1 in the four-match Test series. (ANI)

