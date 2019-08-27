Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne

Freedom doesn't mean swinging at every ball, says Dimuth Karunaratne

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:12 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 27 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said that playing with freedom doesn't mean swinging at every ball.
"When I say players should be free, I don't mean that you just hit every ball that you see. It's about keeping your mind free. If you at any time feel like you should play the reverse-sweep but you stop yourself, you're restricting yourself," ICC quoted Karunaratne as saying.
"There are times when you can get runs from that shot, and when it's a safe option. It's about being relaxed. Freedom doesn't mean swinging at every ball. It's about playing with confidence," he added.
Sri Lanka had won the first Test match by six wickets but in the second Test match, New Zealand made an impeccable come back and defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs in Colombo on Monday.
Sri Lanka only managed to score 122 runs in the second innings and Karunaratne said that his team lacked patience.
"At times I felt our players really lacked patience. A Test is a very valuable thing, and batsmen should know how to play according to the situation. They should know how to handle that freedom," Karunaratne said.
Sri Lanka will now compete against New Zealand for the first T20I on September 1. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:35 IST

Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to be renamed after Arun Jaitley,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday announced that Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium will be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:48 IST

ICC Test rankings: Ben Stokes moves to career-best batting ranking

Dubai [UAE], Aug 27 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes who displayed a match-winning performance against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, has moved to his career-best ranking in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:07 IST

PM Modi meets PV Sindhu, calls her India's pride

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met shuttler PV Sindhu and called the badminton star "India's pride and said she has brought glory to the nation by becoming the first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:49 IST

Comedy of errors! Gibbs fails to recognise Alia Bhatt

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt enjoys a huge fan-following, but it seems like former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs had no idea about the actor's fandom.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:45 IST

Sumit Nagal is going to have a solid career, says Roger Federer

New York [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal might have lost the first-round match of the US Open against Roger Federer, but his win in the first set is earning him accolades from all over with even the Swiss tennis maestro saying Nagal is going to have a solid career.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:14 IST

He is being hailed as 'Indian Nadal': Sumit Nagal's sister

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Sumit Nagal's spirited performance against Roger Federer in the first round match of the US Open is winning him appreciation from all over, but nobody could be more proud than the tennis star's family.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:45 IST

Kiren Rijiju meets PV Sindhu, says shuttler made India proud

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday met shuttler PV Sindhu and said the badminton star has made the nation proud by becoming the first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:35 IST

Coach Gopichand has 'a great feeling' about Sindhu's gold at BWF...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): As shuttler PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships, her coach Pullela Gopichand on Tuesday lauded the feat, saying it is indeed a great feeling.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:40 IST

PV Sindhu to meet PM Modi, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): After winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships, shuttler PV Sindhu will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:35 IST

Sumit Nagal becomes first Indian to win a set against Roger Federer

New York [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Sumit Nagal on Monday (local time) became the first Indian to win a set against Roger Federer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:14 IST

CA congratulates Paul Wilson after getting appointed to...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 27 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday congratulated umpire Paul Wilson for getting appointed to officiate in the first Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:35 IST

US Open: Federer defeats Sumit Nagal

New York [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer defeated India's Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round match of the US Open on Monday (local time).

Read More
iocl