Freedom given by Mumbai Indians has given me confidence: Hayley Matthews

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews stated that her confidence in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) has been bolstered by the freedom given by the Mumbai Indians team management to express her freely on the pitch.

The West Indies skipper also lauded her captain Harmanpreet Kaur for leading the Mumbai Indians well and heaped praises on her teammates mentioning that the side boasts many match-winners.

"There wasn't much difference, was able to bat a bit longer today, and the freedom in this Mumbai Indians team has given me plenty of confidence. We've so many match-winners in the team and Harman is leading us well," Hayley said.

An all-round performance from Hayley Matthews and a fifty from Nat-Sciver Brunt helped Mumbai Indians (MI) crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Monday.

The win helped MI strengthen its hold at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches, with a total of four points.



RCB is in the fourth position and are yet to earn a point. They have lost both of their matches so far.

After electing to bat first, RCB was bundled out for 155 in 18.4 overs despite a promising 39-run opening stand between Skipper Smriti Mandhana (23) and Sophie Devine (16). Richa Ghosh (28), Kanika Ahuja (22), Shreyanka Patil (23), and Megan Schutt (20) helped RCB reach a modest total.

Hayley Matthews shined with the ball, taking 3/28. Saika Ishaque (2/26) and Amelia Kerr (2/30) were also impressive with the ball.

Chasing 156, RCB's bowling proved to be totally toothless as Hayley Matthews (77* off 38 balls, 13 fours and a six) and Nat-Sciver Brunt (55* in 29 balls, nine fours and a six) helped the side finish at 159/1 in 14.2 overs. MI reached the target with 34 balls to spare.

Preeti Bose 1/34 took the solitary wicket of Yastika Bhatia (23) for RCB.

Hayley was adjudged as 'Player of the Match' for her all-round show.

Brief Scores: RCB 155 in 18.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 28, Smriti Mandhana 23, Hayley Matthews 3/28) lost to Mumbai Indians 159/1 in 14.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 77*, Nat-Sciver Brunt 55*, Preeti Bose 1/34). (ANI)

