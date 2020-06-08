Full of ups and downs: Reeza Hendricks analyses his last season performance

Johannesburg [South Africa], June 8 (ANI): Analysing his performance during the last season, South Africa batsman Reeza Hendricks said it was full of ups and downs while admitting there was "a lot of disappointment along the way".

The right-hander played three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s for his country, crossing 30 only once as he struggled to build on the good form he had displayed on the domestic front.

"It was a season of many ups and downs. There was also a lot of disappointment along the way. I thought I did really well on the domestic scene where I contributed in all formats, but then I was very disappointed (in my own performances) in the international and Proteas set-up. I only got a handful of opportunities," Hendricks said in a statement.

Hendricks played in all the matches of the drawn ODI series against England in February, taking his tally in the format to 21 matches, whilst he has also featured in 23 T20Is for his country spread over five-and-a-half years.

The 30-year-old also failed to grab a spot in the ICC World Cup in England last year. However, he has set himself goals for the season ahead and hopes to achieve them in the coming months.

"I think there is always going to be pressure, pressure that comes from within. As a player, you will always look at the schedule and look forward to the season and try and set yourself some goals," he said.

"You always want to do well know who you play against. Hopefully, I can contribute as well as I can and achieve my goals for whichever team I play for," Hendricks added. (ANI)

