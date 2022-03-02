Fully prepared for very high-scoring tournament: Austalia coach Matthew Mott on Women's WC

Queenstown [New Zealand], March 2 (ANI): After setting up a target of 321 in the warm-up fixture against New Zealand, Australia coach Matthew Mott feels that the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup will be a high scoring tournament.

New Zealand skipper played a knock of 161 from just 117 balls and defeated Australia by nine wickets with almost seven overs to spare, in the warm-up match on Tuesday.

"At each World Cup each team's tactics evolve, and we're fully prepared for a very high-scoring tournament, particularly at the front end when the wickets are at their freshest. That [practice match] was a really good test for us. It's something that we'll bank. Whether we won or lost doesn't count for a lot in the big scheme of things," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Matthew Mott as saying.



"Obviously as a bowling group we learnt some great lessons and it does show how dangerous some teams can be. We didn't really show our hand in terms of match-ups and some of the things that we'll have planned when we play New Zealand next time. Obviously, we hate losing, no one likes losing, but if you're going to lose, that's the match to lose and learn some lessons before we start the ones that count," he added.

After defeating England in the white-ball format of the Ashes, Australia will be facing them again in the World Cup opener on Saturday.

"England have shown over a long period of time that they love tournament play. They turn up at the right times and that's why they're the World Champions. At the last World Cup, they did that [after Australia was blown away by India in the semi-finals]," said the Australian coach.

"They're always figuring in semi-finals and finals, so I'll take it with a grain of salt comparing the Ashes series with tournament play," he added.

Women's ODI World Cup 2022, will kick start on March 4 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui with New Zealand and West Indies squaring off in the first game. (ANI)

