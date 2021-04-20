Gabba to undergo substantial redevelopment for 2032 Olympics

Brisbane [Australia], April 20 (ANI): Cricket Australia and Queensland Cricket on Tuesday welcomed the announcement by the Queensland Government that the Gabba would undergo a substantial redevelopment for the 2032 Olympic Games.



Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO, said the upgrade would ensure the Gabba remained a world class cricketing venue for many generations to come.



"The Gabba is one of the most important, iconic and historic cricket grounds in Australia and we are delighted that the Queensland Government has agreed to a major redevelopment should Brisbane win the right to host the 2032 Olympic Games," Hockley said.



"Just as the 2000 Olympics bestowed upon cricket the dual legacies of Stadium Australia and the Sydney Showground - both of which became international cricket venues - so, too, would the 2032 Brisbane Games equip the Gabba with state-of-the-art facilities to rival any stadium in the world.





"Australian Cricket is fortunate to have had many of its major venues undergo upgrades in recent years and it would be wonderful to see the Gabba joining that list," he added.



Terry Svenson, Queensland Cricket's CEO, said the redevelopment of the Gabba was a once-in-a-generation opportunity that would benefit cricket fans and players alike.



"A Brisbane Olympics would be a landmark event and to know the Queensland Government has identified the Gabba as playing a lead role in this is very exciting," Svenson said.



"QC sees the great benefits of a redeveloped Gabba and the knowledge that cricket's heritage and particular requirements will be considered in this process as a legacy from the Games is exceptional," he added. (ANI)

