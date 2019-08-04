Gambhir lauds Navdeep Saini; hits out BS Bedi, Chetan Chauhan

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Lauding debutant Navdeep Saini for his exceptional spell in the T20I against West Indies on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir hit out at veterans Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan for writing Saini's "cricketing obituary" even before he debuted.

"Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled-- @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI," Gambhir tweeted.

Bedi and Chauhan, who are members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), had shown a lot of resistance regarding Saini's inclusion in Delhi's Ranji Trophy team, by calling him an "outsider" at that time for belonging to Haryana.

Saini took three wickets in Saturday's match while conceding just 17 runs to help India restrict West Indies to 95 runs in twenty overs. Later, the Men In Blue chased the target and secured a four-wicket victory.

Last year, Gambhir had defended the 26-year-old, who got a call-up for India's match against Afghanistan and lashed out at the veteran cricketers over their "outsider" remark.

"My 'condolences' to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of 'outsider' Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI," Gambhir had tweeted.

India will compete against West Indies in the second T20I today. (ANI)

