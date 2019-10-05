Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma

Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma's second ton in first Test match

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lauded Rohit Sharma in a series of tweets after the right-handed batsman smashed his second hundred in the ongoing Test match.
The former Indian cricketer termed Rohit's second hundred as a 'festive one plus one offer'.
"Looks like this festive season Rolls Royce
@ImRo45 is dealing in 1 plus 1 offer!!! 176 in first innings and now 127 in second!!! Come on Sharma jee, time for some Diwali bonuses in Pune and Ranchi?," Gambhir tweeted.

"Take a bow @ImRo45. Eventually you are, where you belong to !," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Rohit became the second Indian opener to score two centuries in both the innings of a Test match.
He achieved the feat on day four of the first Test match in Visakhapatnam.
Rohit scored 127 runs in the second innings of the first Test. He had scored 176 runs in the first innings. (ANI)

