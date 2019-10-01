Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir (File photo)
Gambhir mocks security provided to Sri Lankan team in Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who is known for speaking his mind loud and clear, mocked the security provided to Sri Lanka's cricket team which is currently touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI and T20I series.
Gambhir shared the video on Twitter and said "Itna Kashmir Kiya ke Karachi bhool Gaye"

(They rant about Kashmir so much that they forgot Karachi)."
In the video, two men seem to be mocking the security that has been deployed for the Sri Lankan team. Few vehicles were seen escorting the Islanders to the National Stadium in Karachi.
On Monday, Gambhir lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his UNGA speech and termed it as 'role model for terrorists'.
"Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behaviour. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of the strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community," Gambhir had tweeted.
The second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was won by the hosts as they displayed a clinical performance. The final match of the 50-over series will be played on October 2.
Batting first Pakistan scored 305/7 in the allotted fifty overs and then they bundled out Sri Lanka for 238 runs, scripting a win by 67 runs.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had sought the assistance of the country's government for a reassessment of the security situation in Pakistan.
It had said the decision was taken following a warning the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports regarding a possible terrorist threat to the team while touring Pakistan.
On September 9, ten Sri Lankan players had chosen to not to join the series in Pakistan, citing security reasons.
The players who opted out were -- Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.
The Sri Lankan team were on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan in 2009 when terrorists believed to be from Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) fired indiscriminately at their bus. That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff.
Since then, international cricket has eluded Pakistan with no high-profile team visiting the country for a full-length tour.
However, Sri Lanka returned to Pakistan in October 2017 for a lone T20 match in Lahore, the place where the attack took place. (ANI)

