Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir (File Photo)
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir (File Photo)

Gambhir relives India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday relived India's maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2007.
It was on September 24th that India lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. The Men in Blue had defeated Pakistan by five runs.
"The rush of fulfilling the dreams of a billion people and being crowned World Champions," Gambhir tweeted.

In the final, Gambhir had played a match-winning knock of 75 runs off just 54 balls.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a video of the final moments of the match in Johannesburg.
"This day, in 2007, #TeamIndia were crowned World T20 Champions," BCCI tweeted.


In the final, India had won the toss and they opted to bat first. The side was without the services of regular opener Virender Sehwag for the final.
India lost its first two wickets with just 40 runs on the board. Gambhir was the one who kept on scoring regular boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Yuvraj Singh, the hero from semi-final match against Australia found the going tough and he was dismissed for just 14 runs and skipper MS Dhoni also departed cheaply for just six runs.
Rohit Sharma, in the end, played a cameo of 30 runs to take the team total to 157/5 in the allotted twenty overs.
Pakistan innings failed to get any type of momentum and the side was reduced to 77/6 in the 12th over.
Misbah-ul-Haq then decided to take the matter in his own hands and he started dispatching Indian bowlers to all around the park and the Green Shirts were the clear favourites in the final over as they needed just 13 runs.
Dhoni decided to give the final over to Joginder Sharma. Misabh had dispatched the second ball off the final over for a six and Pakistan was just 6 runs away from the target.
However, on the third ball of the over, Mishabh played a horrendous shot as he went for a scoop over short fine-leg but he ended up handing a simple catch to S Sreesanth to give India a victory by five runs.
In the tournament, Yuvraj Singh also hit six 6s in an over of Stuart Broad in the team's match against England. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:29 IST

Rohit Sharma lauds Greta Thunberg, calls her 'inspiration'

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish environmental activist who has taken social media by storm through her rousing speech at the UN Climate Change Summit in New York was lauded by India opening batsman Rohit Sharma who labelled her as 'an inspiration'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:30 IST

BBL and WBBL to have multiple super-overs in case of tied final

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 24 (ANI): The finals of the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) could possibly have multiple super overs, as Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday made changes to the tournament rules to avoid a situation like the ICC Men's World Cup final this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:54 IST

We have to kick racism out once and for all: FIFA president

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged the football community to eradicate the menace of racism for once and all.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:53 IST

You cannot compare me and Messi: Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): After missing out on the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk said that one cannot compare him with Argentine striker Lionel Messi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:15 IST

It has been long time without winning individual prize: Lionel Messi

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): After winning the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year for a record sixth time, Argentine striker Lionel Messi said it has been a long time without winning an individual prize for him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:06 IST

Bairtsow will come back stronger: England selector Ed Smith

Dubai [UAE], Sept 24 (ANI): After leaving Jonny Bairstow out of the Test squad for the series against New Zealand, England selector Ed Smith backed the wicket-keeper batsman to come back stronger and become a top Test player for the side.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:12 IST

Jurgen Klopp wins Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was awarded the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year on Monday (local time) at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Milan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:08 IST

Lionel Messi, Megan Rapinoe named FIFA players of the year

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): Argentine star Lionel Messi on Monday bagged his sixth FIFA Men's Player of the Year award while US' Megan Rapinoe, who captained her team to victory in this year's World Cup, has been named Women's Player of the Year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:05 IST

FC Goa unveil home jersey for 2019/20 season

Goa [India], Sept 23 (ANI): FC Goa launched their home jersey for the 2019/20 season on Monday during an event at the Bambolim Athletic Ground here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:19 IST

England announce 15-man T20I and Test squad for New Zealand tour

London [UK], Sept 23 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced their 15-man T20I and Test squad for the New Zealand tour, starting from November 1.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:06 IST

Vinesh Phogat sees Japan as 'biggest challenge' in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has said that beating Japan in their own country will be the biggest challenge.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:23 IST

Kiren Rijiju meets Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik, congratulates them

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday met boxers Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik, who won a medal each at the World Boxing Championships in Russia, and handed over cheques to them for their performance at the tournament.

Read More
iocl