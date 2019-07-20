Sheila Dikshit (file photo)
Sheila Dikshit (file photo)

Gambhir, Sehwag condole Sheila Dikshit's demise

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:24 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): East Delhi MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away here following a cardiac arrest.
"I'm deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Sheila Dixitji. A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi. A huge loss for the capital. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friend," the cricketer-turned-politician wrote on Twitter.
Dikshit, 81, was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998.
She was appointed Delhi Congress Committee earlier this year ahead of Lok Sabha polls. She contested from North East Delhi but lost. Dikshit had also projected party's chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh before Congress allied with Samajwadi Party ahead of last assembly polls.
Former India batsman Virender Sehwag who hails from Delhi tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."
"Extremely sad to hear of the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Thoughts and prayers with her family and supporters in this difficult time," another ex-cricketer from Delhi, Mohammad Kaif tweeted.
A statement issued by Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, where she was admitted on Saturday morning, said she was brought "in a critical condition with cardiac arrest".
"A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 pm on 20th," it said.
Dikshit had three bypass surgeries and had been in and out of hospital of late as she was not keeping well. She attended a political meeting on Thursday.
Dikshit's death caused a wave of shock in the Congress with her colleagues remembering her dedication towards the party and her administrative abilities. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:32 IST

Players have a lot to prove: Tamim Iqbal ahead of Sri Lanka series

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): As Bangladesh is gearing up to compete against Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, skipper Tamim Iqbal said that as many experienced players will not feature in the team, their replacements will have a lot to prove.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:35 IST

Indonesia Open: Sindhu defeats Chen Yu Fei, secures final berth

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-10 in a semi-final match of the Indonesia Open on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:04 IST

Bale staying in club is not a problem: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that he has no problem with Gareth Bale staying back with the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:48 IST

Team is more prepared than last year, says coach Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky on Saturday said that the team is more prepared than last year for the COTIF Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:02 IST

Derby County role 'right step' in my career, says Phillip Cocu

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Derby County manager Phillip Cocu, who succeeded Frank Lampard, feels that this is the 'right step' in his career.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 15:01 IST

I have good relationship with Emery: Mesut Ozil

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Arsenal's Mesut Ozil revealed that he has a 'good relationship' with manager Unai Emery after having a difficult season under the Spaniard.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:51 IST

Jurgen Klopp 'greedy' for more titles

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): After winning the Champions League last season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no plan of settling down as he said they want to win the title all the time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:14 IST

Pep Guardiola wants Leroy Sane to stay at Manchester City

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): We want Leroy Sane to stay, said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola amid rumours surrounding Sane's departure from the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:12 IST

Australia have enough time to win: Ellyse Perry after rain...

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): Despite the second day of the Test match being abandoned due to rain, Australia's Ellyse Perry feels that they still have 'enough time' to win the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:11 IST

Pat Cummins looks back at 2015 Ashes series

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): As Australia and England get ready to lock horns in the upcoming Ashes series, pacer Pat Cummins revisited the series against England in 2015, saying he had not developed into a proper bowler back then.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:02 IST

Algeria defeat Senegal, win Africa Cup of Nations

Cairo [Egypt], July 20 (ANI): Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:56 IST

Dhoni has no plans to retire as of now, says friend and business...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Clearing speculations surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement, his close friend and business partner Arun Pandey said that the cricketer does not have any plans of hanging his bat as of now.

Read More
iocl