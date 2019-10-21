Gambhir urges voters to participate in 'festival of democracy'

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday urged voters from Haryana and Maharashtra to exercise their right as the assembly polls are underway in the two states.

The BJP lawmaker from East Delhi termed elections as the festival of democracy and asked people to be a part of it.

"I urge my fellow Indians from Maharashtra and Haryana to go vote and take part in this festival of Democracy," Gambhir tweeted.



Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra - will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.

In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas there are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.

The counting for both states will be held on October 24. (ANI)