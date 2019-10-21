Gautam Gambhir (File photo)
Gautam Gambhir (File photo)

Gambhir urges voters to participate in 'festival of democracy'

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday urged voters from Haryana and Maharashtra to exercise their right as the assembly polls are underway in the two states.
The BJP lawmaker from East Delhi termed elections as the festival of democracy and asked people to be a part of it.
"I urge my fellow Indians from Maharashtra and Haryana to go vote and take part in this festival of Democracy," Gambhir tweeted.

Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.
The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra - will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.
In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas there are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.
The counting for both states will be held on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:23 IST

Shahbaz Nadeem scalps debut Test wicket

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Indian spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who is playing his first Test match picked his debut wicket against South Africa here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:22 IST

Smith, Warner, Russell excited for 'The Hundred'

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Steve Smith, David Warner, and Andre Russell are all excited after they were picked in the first player draft of 'The Hundred'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:33 IST

Manchester City not ready to win Champions League: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): Pep Guardiola, manager of defending Premier League champions Manchester City, believes that his side is not ready to win the Champions League title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:57 IST

Gayle, Malinga snubbed in 'The Hundred' draft

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): The experienced Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga were not picked up by any franchise in the first player draft of 'The Hundred' on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:50 IST

Haryana Election: Yogeshwar Dutt casts vote in Sonipat

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Olympic bronze medalist wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt cast vote on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:58 IST

Canada's wicketkeeper Hamza Tariq warned for provocative action

Dubai [UAE], Oct 21 (ANI): Canada's wicketkeeper-batsman Hamza Tariq has received an official warning and one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:04 IST

Rashid, Russell among top picks of The Hundred draft

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): All-rounder Rashid Khan and Andre Russell were among the top picked players in the inaugural player draft for 'The Hundred' which was announced on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 21:48 IST

I was scared and happy when made captain at 23, recalls Kapil Dev

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Former cricketer Kapil Dev on Sunday recalled the time when captaincy was handed over to him, saying that he was 'scared as well as happy'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:41 IST

Rohit Sharma terms his double ton against S Africa as 'most...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): After smashing his first double hundred in Test cricket, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday termed his innings as the most 'challenging' knock of his red-ball career.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:35 IST

Communication was the key, says Rahane on partnership with Rohit Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): India batsman Ajinkya Rahane said communication was the key which helped him and Rohit Sharma form a brilliant partnership during the third Test match against South Africa on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:28 IST

Piyush Goyal congratulates Prithvi Sekhar for winning gold at...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday congratulated Prithvi Sekhar for winning a gold medal at the World Deaf Tennis Championship which was held in Turkey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:24 IST

Niklas Sule to undergo knee surgery

Munich [Germany], Oct 20 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule will undergo knee surgery, the club said on Sunday.

Read More
iocl