Game of cricket is majestic, says Ganguly after attending India-England Lord's Test

London [UK], August 12 (ANI): Sourav Ganguly, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday attended the opening day of the ongoing second Test between India and England here at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Ganguly posted a collage of himself on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Came here as a player first in 1996 ..and then as captain..enjoyed the game at lord's today as an administrator...India was and is in a good position all the time..this game of cricket is majestic."

Ganguly along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah were in attendance for the ongoing second Test between India and England.



Jay Shah was seen seated alongside England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison in the stands while Ganguly was seen having a conversation with England legend Geoffrey Boycott.

Rohit Sharma was not able to get to the three-figure mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by England pacer James Anderson. At the tea break, India's score read 157/2 with Rahul (55*) and Virat Kohli (0*) unbeaten at the crease. After the lunch break, Rohit and Rahul continued from where they left and brought up the 100-run opening stand in the 33rd over of the innings. Rohit was the aggressor of the two and was marching ahead to another century in the longest format.

However, he was not able to register a century as he was sent back to the pavilion by James Anderson in the 44th over and this brought an end to the 126-run opening partnership. Rohit got out after scoring 83 runs.

This brought Cheteshwar Pujara (9) to the middle and he once again failed to get going and was dismissed by Anderson. In the end, Kohli and Rahul ensured that India entered the tea break with eight wickets in hand. (ANI)

