The selection meeting involving Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
The selection meeting involving Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Ganguly attends meeting to choose T20I, Test squad for series against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): After taking charge of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its president, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Thursday took part in the selection meeting for choosing the squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh.
India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma were also a part of the meeting. Chief selector MSK Prasad and the new secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah also attended the session.
BCCI shared the photo of the meeting on Twitter and wrote: "All smiles at the senior selection committee meeting earlier this afternoon as the teams for the forthcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh were announced".

Skipper Kohli has been rested while wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has been included in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh.
Rohit Sharma will lead the team in place of Kohli.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was a part of the squad for the series against South Africa, has not been included in the team as he underwent lower-back surgery in London last month.
Pacer Shardul Thakur has also been included in the T20I squad while Navdeep Saini has been excluded as chief selector MSK Prasad announced that he is unfit.
India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.
In terms of Tests, India has opted to go for an unchanged squad from the series against South Africa. Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who was outstanding in the final Test against the Proteas has not managed to find a place in the team.
Nadeem had come in as a replacement for Kuldeep Yadav in the final match of the series against South Africa.
India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.
India is slated to play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh. The first T20I will be played on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:25 IST

Shivam has delivered phenomenal performances: MSK Prasad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): After giving Shivam Dube a maiden call-up in the T20I squad, chief selector MSK Prasad has said that the all-rounder is perfectly fit for the role as he has delivered phenomenal performances for India A.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:24 IST

French Open: Saina Nehwal enters quarter-finals

Paris [France], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:00 IST

Sole, Abioye and Kumar suspended from bowling in international cricket

Dubai [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): Tom Sole of Scotland, Abiodun Abioye of Nigeria and Selladore Kumar of Singapore have been suspended from bowling in international cricket after their actions were found illegal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:58 IST

FIFA rankings: India drops two spots to 106th position

Zurich [Switzerland], Oct 24 (ANI): The Indian football team has dropped two spots to 106 in the latest FIFA rankings which were revealed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Post World Cup, we are focussing on Rishabh Pant: MSK Prasad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): After announcing India's T20I and Test squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, chief selector MSK Prasad shed light on the team's roadmap for the future and said post the World Cup, the management decided to go ahead with Rishabh Pant and other you

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:15 IST

Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran wins three gold medals at World...

Wuhan [China], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian Para Athlete of Madras Engineering Group & Centre, Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran, clinched three gold medals in the seventh World Military Games 2019 being held at Wuhan, China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:14 IST

Surrey sign Shadab Khan, D'arcy Short for 2020 Vitality Blast

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): England county Surrey on Thursday announced the signing of Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan and Australian batsman D'arcy Short for the Vitality Blast T20 tournament in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:21 IST

Sunil predicting challenging FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As the FIH Olympic Qualifiers are inching closer, India's Sunil SV has said that they cannot predict a clear winner from any match as each team has the potential to create an upset.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:11 IST

'It's a huge honour', Billings on becoming vice-captain of England

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): After being named the vice-captain of England's T20 squad, Sam Billings said it was a 'huge honour'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:57 IST

Virat Kohli rested, Sanju Samson included in T20I squad for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli has been rested while wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has been included in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:08 IST

Like father, like daughter: Ziva helps Dhoni clean up his car

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday shared a perfect anecdote as to how a little help never harmed anyone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:59 IST

Liverpool to take action after racist banner against Origi surfaces

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): England football club Liverpool FC will be taking action against fans after a racist banner against striker Divock Origi surfaced during the Champions League match against Genk on Wednesday (local time).

Read More
iocl